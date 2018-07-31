New father dies in car crash after visiting baby, wife at hospital

The pool of jurors will face questions from both sides and U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III as they try to weed out potential prejudice in what has become a highly publicized and politically divisive investigation.More >>
The pool of jurors will face questions from both sides and U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III as they try to weed out potential prejudice in what has become a highly publicized and politically divisive investigation.More >>
The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.More >>
The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.More >>
Andrew Head, 27, is charged with three counts of rape. His previous arrests include theft, shoplifting and battery.More >>
Andrew Head, 27, is charged with three counts of rape. His previous arrests include theft, shoplifting and battery.More >>
A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.More >>
A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.More >>
Danueal Drayton - who was arrested in North Hollywood last week - was suspected of killing a woman in New York earlier this month.More >>
Danueal Drayton - who was arrested in North Hollywood last week - was suspected of killing a woman in New York earlier this month.More >>