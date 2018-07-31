Power outage cancels some Jefferson County courts

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Legal proceedings at the Jefferson County Judicial Center have come to an abrupt halt after a power outage.

The outage means that all Jefferson Circuit and Family courts scheduled for today at the Jefferson County Judicial Center have been canceled.

District court operations at the Hall of Justice are not affected by the power outage and are proceeding normally.

