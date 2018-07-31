Riot reported at Kentucky jail

TAYLOR COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - About 30 inmates rioted at the Taylor County Detention Center before order was restored early Tuesday morning.

It's not clear why they did it, but a Kentucky State Police spokesman said that just after 1 a.m., a "disturbance" took place in one cell that housed 37 inmates.

Several inmates covered cameras and detached a steel bed frame from the floor and used it "and other objects to destroy the interior of the cell," the spokesman wrote in a statement to media.

Eventually, law-enforcement officers from several agencies arrived to restore order.

Some inmates were taken to the Marion County Detention Center.

No injuries were reported, but some criminal charges are expected, the spokesman said.

