Following settlement offer, JCPS Superintendent says district wants to 'move forward'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Speaking to media about the upcoming school year Tuesday, JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio addressed Monday night's news that a settlement had been offered that would help the district avoid a state takeover.

The Kentucky Department of Education confirmed that Interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis offered the settlement earlier in July, roughly three months after he recommended a state takeover of the district.

JCPS appealed the ruling in May, and a hearing was set for September.

Lewis' offer comes with a deadline of Wednesday. If the district rejects the terms of the settlement -- they have not yet been disclosed -- the appeal would take place in September as scheduled. Lewis said the appeal likely would include specific revelations from the state's audit of the district, and it would be a long and ugly process.

"I think everyone really is interested in how we can move forward," Pollio said Tuesday. "I don't think anyone is interested in a long, protracted argument or a battle over this."

JCPS spokeswoman Allison Martin confirmed Monday night to WAVE 3 News that the district's attorneys are reviewing the settlement offer.

