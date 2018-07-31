Australian golfer Lyle, 36, to have palliative care at home - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Australian golfer Lyle, 36, to have palliative care at home

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has opted not to seek further treatment in his long fight against leukemia and will receive palliative care at home, his family announced late Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Lyle, who won twice on the Nationwide Tour in 2008, was first diagnosed with leukemia as a teenager and suffered recurrences of the disease in 2012 and 2017.

In a post on Lyle's Facebook page, his wife Briony wrote that Lyle had "reached his limit" and that he and his doctors had agreed that a "positive outcome" was no longer achievable.

"My heart breaks as I type this message," reads the post, which has a photo of Lyle hugging one of his daughters. "Earlier today (Tuesday) Jarrod made the decision to stop active treatment and begin palliative care. He has given everything that he's got to give, and his poor body cannot take anymore.

"We'll be taking him closer to home in the next couple of days so he can finally leave the hospital.

"There is simply not enough time to get this message out to everyone individually, so for some of our really close friends and family I cannot apologize enough for breaking the news in this way ... Jarrod knows he is loved, and the thousands of prayers and well wishes that have been sent his way have kept him going through some incredibly tough times. But he has reached his limit, and the docs have finally agreed that they can no longer strive for a positive outcome."

She added: "My focus as of today is on our girls and doing whatever I can to get them through the challenges ahead. Jarrod will be closer to them very soon, and will spend as much time as he can with them.

"When it's appropriate, I will post details of a memorial service. In the meantime we ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."

Lyle underwent a bone marrow transplant last December following a recurrence of acute myeloid leukemia.

Lyle twice beat acute myeloid leukemia, in 1998 and 2012, and was able to return to play professional golf.

He made an emotional comeback to the golf course during the 2013 Australian Masters in Melbourne before using a medical exemption to play on the U.S. PGA Tour in 2015. He played four seasons on the U.S. tour, where he earned $1.875 million in 121 tournaments.

Lyle returned to Australia permanently to be with Briony and daughters Lusi and Jemma.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels' case

    Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels' case

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-07-31 20:00:50 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 5:42 PM EDT2018-07-31 21:42:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.
    A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>
    A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>

  • Family who lost 9 in duck boat tragedy files 2nd lawsuit

    Family who lost 9 in duck boat tragedy files 2nd lawsuit

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-07-31 21:10:44 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 5:38 PM EDT2018-07-31 21:38:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Lisa Berry wipes a tear during a news conference regarding the July 19 duck boat accident, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Indianapolis. A second lawsuit has been filed by members of her family who lost nine relatives when the bo...(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Lisa Berry wipes a tear during a news conference regarding the July 19 duck boat accident, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Indianapolis. A second lawsuit has been filed by members of her family who lost nine relatives when the bo...
    A second lawsuit has been filed by members of an Indiana family who lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank this month in Missouri.More >>
    A second lawsuit has been filed by members of an Indiana family who lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank this month in Missouri.More >>

  • Penn State frat member gets house arrest in hazing death

    Penn State frat member gets house arrest in hazing death

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-07-31 04:10:25 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 5:38 PM EDT2018-07-31 21:38:46 GMT
    (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...

    The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

    More >>

    The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly