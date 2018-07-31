AP Source: Vikings, Diggs reach deal on 5-year extension - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

AP Source: Vikings, Diggs reach deal on 5-year extension

(AP Photo/Jim Mone). Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs carries the ball during NFL football practice in Eagan, Minn., Saturday, July 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Jim Mone). Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs carries the ball during NFL football practice in Eagan, Minn., Saturday, July 28, 2018.

By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Minnesota Vikings and wide receiver Stefon Diggs have agreed on a five-year contract extension, moving the star of the "Minneapolis Miracle" into the NFL's top 10 highest-paid players at his position.

The new deal, which was reached on Tuesday, is valued at $72 million plus an additional $9 million in possible incentives, according to the person who spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the details.

Diggs has yet to post a 1,000-yard or 100-catch season, but his ability was on full display when he made the 61-yard touchdown reception on the game's final play to lift the Vikings to victory over New Orleans in last season's playoffs.

