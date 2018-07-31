Ball State to make SAT, ACT scores optional for admission

MUNCIE, IN (WAVE) - Students beginning college in the fall of 2019 at Ball State University won't need to have an SAT or ACT score to submit with their application.

Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns said the approach will attract more students who are able to be successful at school and later in life.

"Our research shows high school grade point averages are the strongest predictor for student success," Mearns said, in a statement posted to the Ball State University website.

According to Ball State, the university is Indiana's largest and first four-year public university to become test-optional.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Anti-semitic vandalism leads to renewed push for Indiana hate crime law

+ Power outage cancels some Jefferson County courts

+ Procter & Gamble is raising prices on Pampers (and other products)

The test-optional move that other schools in the area are considering, including Indiana University.

"Indiana University continues to evaluate best practices to identify ways in which we can support students' access to college," Indiana University Spokesperson Chuck Carney said in a statement. "Giving students the opportunity to choose whether to submit standardized test scores is just one piece we are researching and discussing."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.