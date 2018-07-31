1 killed in Harrison Co. crash

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - A Kentucky woman was killed single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Harrison County.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the 98 mile marker, about 17 miles west of Corydon.

Indiana State Police say a car being driven by Lisa B. Hodges, 36, of Owensboro, left the road, went over an embankment and struck a tree.

Hodges, who police say was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

State police do not know what caused Hodges' car to leave the road. The accident remains under investigation.

