Jeffersonville mother charged with leaving her child in hot car

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville mother is behind bars, charged with leaving her eight-month-old daughter in a hot car.

Samantha Robbins is charged with neglect of a dependent. Police records show someone saw the infant in a car inside a car along east Court Avenue in Jeffersonville and reported it to police. The baby was taken to a Louisville hospital for evaluation and was later released, according to Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull.

When police questioned Robbins about the child, she told officers they had returned home a few minutes earlier and had forgotten the child in the car. The child had been in the car for upwards of 15-30 minutes, according to Mull.

Robbins is waiting to be booked inside the Clark County Jail, according to Col. Scottie Maples with the Clark County Sheriff's Department.

She is expected in court Wednesday. If convicted, she could face two and a half years in prison.

