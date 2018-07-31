Metro Council committee votes Anshei Sfard synagogue no longer a 'local landmark'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council Planning, Zoning and Annexation committee voted Tuesday to overturn the decision of the Landmarks commission to designate a local religious building as a local landmark.

The committee passed a resolution saying the Anshei Sfard synagogue was not a local landmark. vote was 6 yes, 0 no, and Vitalis Lanshima did not vote.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Western Kentucky University implementing stricter admissions

+ Everything JCPS parents need to know before the first day

+ Victim of W. Broadway shooting dies, teen charged with murder

The resolution now heads to a full Metro Council vote at the next full council meeting

That meeting is scheduled for August 9.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.