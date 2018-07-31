Metro Council committee votes Anshei Sfard synagogue no longer - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Metro Council committee votes Anshei Sfard synagogue no longer a 'local landmark'

Anshei Sfard (Source: Facebook.Anshei Sfard) Anshei Sfard (Source: Facebook.Anshei Sfard)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council Planning, Zoning and Annexation committee voted Tuesday to overturn the decision of the Landmarks commission to designate a local religious building as a local landmark.

The committee passed a resolution saying the Anshei Sfard synagogue was not a local landmark. vote was 6 yes, 0 no, and Vitalis Lanshima did not vote.

The resolution now heads to a full Metro Council vote at the next full council meeting

That meeting is scheduled for August 9.

