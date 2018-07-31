PRP home heavily damaged by fire

The call to the 5900 block of Soverign Court came in around 1:40 a.m. (Source: Lee Holeman, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The cause of an overnight house fire in Pleasure Ridge Park remains under investigation.

Around 1:40 a.m., firefighters from three departments were called out to a home in the 5900 block of Soverign Court. The first crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke.

A PRP Fire Department spokesman said the fire began in the living room area of the house and that everyone inside was able to get out safely.

A heavy storm was moving through WAVE Country at the time the fire was reported. PRP Fire said it is too early to determine if the fire was weather-related.

