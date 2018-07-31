Secretariat Derby-worn shoe to be sold at auction - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Secretariat Derby-worn shoe to be sold at auction

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Secretariat's shoe is projected to go for more than $20,000. (Source: Leland's) Secretariat's shoe is projected to go for more than $20,000. (Source: Leland's)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A priceless piece of horse racing history is on the auction block.

A shoe worn by Secretariat in the 1973 Kentucky Derby is being auctioned off by Leland's Auction Service.

Secretariat's 1:59 mark in the Derby broke the track record and still stands. He would go on to become  the second Triple Crown winner

MORE FROM WAVE.COM
21C Museum Hotels selling majority share
Bluegrass World Series puts former MLB stars back in the game for a good cause
PRP home heavily damaged by fire

The shoe is certified authentic by hall of fame trainer Lucien Laurin.

The auction is open through August 17.

At the time of this writing, the current high bid was $19,488.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly