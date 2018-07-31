Kentucky State Fair to hire 750 temporary workers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair is just weeks away, and they need 750 temporary workers.

Positions needed include admission gate workers, groundskeepers, housekeeping and more.

Pay starts at nine dollars an hour, applicants must be at least 18.

Those interested can apply online, or at the Employment Office at the Fairgrounds beginning Monday.

The State Fair runs from August 16-26 at the Fairgrounds.

