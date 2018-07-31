Property tax appeals board values Bevin Anchorage home at $2 million

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The verdict is out on the valuation on Governor Matt Bevin's Anchorage home.

A property tax appeals board determined his home is worth $2 million. The board arrived at this figure after Bevin's attorney Mark Sommer said it should be valued at $1.4 million and the Jefferson County PVA's $2.9 million 2018 valuation.

“This decision makes clear that the PVA, in an apparent effort to distract from the fact that he is currently under investigation, has been using the valuation of the governor’s property as a political hit job for his own personal reasons," Sommer said. “We’re glad the BAA Panel rejected the PVA’s absurdly political and grossly overstated appraised value range of $2.9 to $3.5 million. This is a win for thousands of Jefferson County homeowners because it places a necessary check on this partisan PVA and slaps down a politically motivated effort by his office to single out the Governor, or any other property owner, as a target.”

Bevin originally bought the house and the 10 acres it sits on last year for $1.6 million.

