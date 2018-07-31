Property tax appeals board values Bevin Anchorage home at $2 million

All of the details of the settlement remain unknown as of Tuesday. But Interim Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis did provide some details.More >>
All of the details of the settlement remain unknown as of Tuesday. But Interim Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis did provide some details.More >>
The verdict is out on the valuation on Governor Matt Bevin's Anchorage home.More >>
The verdict is out on the valuation on Governor Matt Bevin's Anchorage home.More >>
The Kentucky State Fair is just weeks away, and they need 750 temporary workers.More >>
The Kentucky State Fair is just weeks away, and they need 750 temporary workers.More >>
A priceless piece of horse racing history is on the auction block.More >>
A priceless piece of horse racing history is on the auction block.More >>
11 years ago, 21C Museum Hotels opened in downtown Louisville, welcoming guest with red penguins. Now a Paris-based hotel company is purchasing 85 percent of its brand for $50 million.More >>
11 years ago, 21C Museum Hotels opened in downtown Louisville, welcoming guest with red penguins. Now a Paris-based hotel company is purchasing 85 percent of its brand for $50 million.More >>