New Yankees pitcher Happ has hand, foot and mouth disease - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

New Yankees pitcher Happ has hand, foot and mouth disease

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). New York Yankees' J.A. Happ delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). New York Yankees' J.A. Happ delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in New York.
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz). New York Yankees' J.A. Happ looks on from the dugout before a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz). New York Yankees' J.A. Happ looks on from the dugout before a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) - Newly acquired Yankees left-hander J.A. Happ has been diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease, the second pitcher on a New York team to be recently affected by the illness.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made the announcement Tuesday before a game against Baltimore.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is an infectious illness that often affects young children. Mets star Noah Syndergaard currently is on the disabled list with the disease.

The Yankees aren't certain how Happ caught it. The 35-year-old was traded from Toronto to the Yankees last week for infielder Brandon Drury and outfielder Billy McKinney. Happ won his New York debut on Sunday, pitching six strong innings to beat Kansas City.

Happ has had success in his career against Boston, and had been set to pitch Saturday against the AL East-leading Red Sox at Fenway Park. Cashman said Happ's case appears to be mild, and that he still might be able to make that start.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Repeat wildfire evacuations leave some Californians weary

    Repeat wildfire evacuations leave some Californians weary

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:04 AM EDT2018-07-31 06:04:45 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-08-01 00:24:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). A firefighter with Pacifica Fire Department stands in front of a burning barn to prevent it from reaching a residence, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Finley, Calif.

    The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.

    More >>

    The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.

    More >>

  • Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels' case

    Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels' case

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-07-31 20:00:50 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 8:22 PM EDT2018-08-01 00:22:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.
    A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>
    A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>

  • San Antonio Aquarium recovers shark stolen in baby stroller

    San Antonio Aquarium recovers shark stolen in baby stroller

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 6:34 AM EDT2018-07-31 10:34:47 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-08-01 00:14:43 GMT
    A shark police say was snatched from a petting tank at the San Antonio Aquarium and wheeled out in a baby stroller is back home alive after investigators said a person confessed to the deed.More >>
    A shark police say was snatched from a petting tank at the San Antonio Aquarium and wheeled out in a baby stroller is back home alive after investigators said a person confessed to the deed.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly