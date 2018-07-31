AA Highway crash kills 2, sends 2 others to area hospitals

Campbell County police say two people were killed and two others were hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash on AA Highway.

It happened Tuesday around 4:40 p.m. Southbound lanes of the highway were closed between Stonehouse and Ridgewood after the incident.

Authorities say a 1998 Toyota Corolla heading south crossed the center median and struck a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban.

The male driver and female passenger of the Corolla were pronounced dead at the scene by the Campbell County coroner. Authorities say a second female passenger in that vehicle, who was sitting in the back seat, was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Her condition was unknown as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the Suburban was taken to Chris Hospital for a medical evaluation, authorities said.

The Campbell County Major Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the collision.

