Lack of JCPS meeting announcement indicates board won't take Lewis' settlement offer

With school two weeks away, Interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis said he wanted to avoid a public hearing because it would "get ugly." (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A proposed settlement offered by Interim Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis was given a decision deadline of Aug. 1.

If the Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education was going to take the settlement, they would have had to send a notification of a special meeting 24 hours before they planned to meet -- and they haven't. (That rule exists under Open Record laws in the state of Kentucky.)

On Monday, the Department of Education confirmed Lewis offered the district a settlement to avoid the upcoming hearing on the state takeover.

"I think it's the best case scenario for all parties involved," Lewis said.

Lewis' proposed settlement would still give the state the final say. The elected school board would still have power, but their decisions could be overturned.

"It's still a takeover, I mean it's not going to be what we want and I hope it turns out best for the kids because that's what it's about," Nancy Warfield, a grandparent to JCPS students, said.

With just two weeks until school starts, Lewis said he wants to avoid an ugly legal battle playing out in the public.

Jamilia Chillers has four children in JCPS schools. She argues that changing who controls the district would bring more harm to students than a hearing.

"I'm not focused on the takeover," she said. "My main focus is if the teachers are mentally ready to handle these students with that on their minds."

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said Tuesday morning the district is not interested in a long legal battle either.

But, a settlement may only postpone state control down the line.

"It (the settlement) would include coming in and doing another audit in Fall '19, in which I'd make another recommendation as to whether the district should go into state assistance, state management or if everything has been remedied than the state would walk away gladly," Lewis said.

If the settlement is rejected by JCPS, a hearing for the district's appeal of a state takeover would happen as scheduled in September.

