St X junior Campbell Kremer is tied for lead in Junior PGA Championship

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - St. X junior Campbell Kremer shot an opening round 66 and is tied for the lead in the Junior PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

Kremer, who is 17, is -6, tied with 18 year-old Ryan Grauman of California.

Kremer's round, which started on the back nine, included birdies on 10, 13 and 14. He did bogey #12, but added four birdies on the front nine, on 1, 3, 6 and 7.

"When he found out it was going to be here, he knew whatever he had to do to get here he was going to do it, and he did, so we're real proud of him," Campbell's mother, Missy Gahm Kremer, said.

Gahm Kremer's father, Walt, was the oldest son of Valhalla Golf Club founder, Dwight Gahm.

"He's been playing out here since he was three, four years-old, could stand up and swing a club, so he knows this course better than anybody," Campbell's dad, Rob Kremer, said.

The second round is Wednesday, with the low 70 and ties advancing to the final two rounds.

St. X junior Drew Doyle fired an even par 72, and St. X grad and University of Kentucky freshman Jay Kirchdorfer an 82.

The tournament is free and open to the public.

(Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

