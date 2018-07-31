KY teams deploy west to fight forest fires

Kentucky firefighters have joined thousands of others attempting to stop the deadly California wildfires.More >>
Kentucky firefighters have joined thousands of others attempting to stop the deadly California wildfires.More >>
Interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis' proposed settlement would still give the state the final say. The elected school board would still have power, but their decisions could be overturned.More >>
Interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis' proposed settlement would still give the state the final say. The elected school board would still have power, but their decisions could be overturned.More >>
A Jeffersonville mother is behind bars, charged with leaving her eight-month-old daughter in a hot car.More >>
A Jeffersonville mother is behind bars, charged with leaving her eight-month-old daughter in a hot car.More >>
A priceless piece of horse racing history is on the auction block.More >>
A priceless piece of horse racing history is on the auction block.More >>
All of the details of the settlement remain unknown as of Tuesday. But Interim Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis did provide some details.More >>
All of the details of the settlement remain unknown as of Tuesday. But Interim Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis did provide some details.More >>