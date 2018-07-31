New way to pay and save on TARC bus fare coming soon

The MyTARC card will be free at first when riders put $5 on it. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Tim Darst has been riding TARC for years and encourages others to do the same. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After years of planning, TARC has set a date to roll out a new way to pay for the bus.

The "tap n go" fare payment system is paperless, allows riders to forget about tickets, and saves 25 cents per ride.

"This is not only for the people who depend on our service, but also to attract folks who want to park their car on the week days to hop on a TARC bus," Russell Goodwin, a spokesman for TARC, said. "It's simple because they will have the card and they can load funds from their laptop or smart phone."

Goodwin said new fare boxes will be installed in buses to read the tap and pay technology of the card known as MyTARC. Cash will still be accepted.

"We are getting away from paper and it's nice to be environmentally friendly," Goodwin said. "It also incorporates technology to keep people on the move as fast as possible."

One man who gave up his car 15 years ago said hopefully it will encourage others to give the bus a chance.

"There were many years of small steps using my car less and less until it got to the point where I was hardly using my car at all," Tim Darst said.

For Darst, hopping on the bus is second nature now.

"It's a learning curve when you start riding the bus for the first time," he admitted.

Darst said the routes, schedules, transfers, and even the payment options are all something to get used to. Now that TARC is making the payment process more simple, he said it's an improvement he's been waiting for.

"You don't have to worry about change and you don't have to worry about having your tickets," Darst said.

The MyTARC card's balance is also protected if it's ever lost or stolen. Cards can be ordered online or bought in person at TARC Centers.

"If you haven't ridden the bus in a while, give it another chance," Darst said. "It may change your mind."

TARC will run a promotion with the card being free at first, as long as riders put $5 on it.

Those who don't have access to a computer can also refill the card on the bus and at TARC centers.

