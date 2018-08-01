JCPS elementary school vandalized, suspects on loose

Two vandals broke into Laukhuf Elementary, trashing the building and stealing computers. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are trying to figure out who broke into a Jefferson County Public Schools elementary and trashed the building.

It happened Friday, July 27 at Laukhuf Elementary in Okolona.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

JCPS said two people broke in through a classroom window, smashed the glass on the library door and sprayed fire extinguishers in two hallways.

A personal laptop and a JCPS computer were stolen.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.