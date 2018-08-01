NBC's 'Timeless' un-cancelled for two episodes

(WAVE) - Heartbroken fans of NBC'S "Timeless" can celebrate. The show which was canceled, then revived, then canceled again is coming back to give fans some closure.

NBC and Sony Pictures Television say they'll give the time-travelling drama a proper wrap-up, with a two-part series finale.

NBC canceled "Timeless" after one season, but fans weren't having it. They spoke up and convinced the network to give the show another chance. But the show was again canceled again in May after season two. Producers tried to shop the show around to streaming services, but to no avail.

"Timeless" ended season two with a big cliffhanger and so fans will be glad to get some answers as the series wraps up.

Fans on Twitter were beside themselves.

I AM ON MY WAY TO WORK AND I'M ABOUT TO START CRYING IN THE CAR BECAUSE IT'S ACTUALLY HAPPENING!!! WE DESERVED CLOSURE AFTER HOW THE SEASON ENDED AND NOW IT'S TIME TO SAVE RUFUS!! #TimelessSavedAgain#Timeless — Cassie (@cassiebrianna5) July 31, 2018

WE DID IT WE DID IT WE DID IT!!!!



Just had to say it again.



Two times. We’ve saved our show TWO TIMES. #Timeless #TimelessSaved #TimelessSavedAGAIN — Abigail ?’s Marvel (@abigail_cunn) July 31, 2018

The two-part series finale will air sometime this holiday season.

