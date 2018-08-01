NBC's 'Timeless' un-cancelled for two episodes - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NBC's 'Timeless' un-cancelled for two episodes

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
(WAVE) - Heartbroken fans of NBC'S "Timeless" can celebrate. The show which was canceled, then revived, then canceled again is coming back to give fans some closure. 

NBC and Sony Pictures Television say they'll give the time-travelling drama a proper wrap-up, with a two-part series finale. 

NBC canceled "Timeless" after one season, but fans weren't having it. They spoke up and convinced the network to give the show another chance. But the show was again canceled again in May after season two. Producers tried to shop the show around to streaming services, but to no avail. 

"Timeless" ended season two with a big cliffhanger and so fans will be glad to get some answers as the series wraps up. 

Fans on Twitter were beside themselves. 

The two-part series finale will air sometime this holiday season. 

