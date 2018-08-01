Travel chaos as athletes stranded, African champs delayed

By GERALD IMRAY
AP Sports Writer
The start of the African track and field championships in Nigeria has been delayed after hundreds of athletes were stranded at an airport, some for three days when they were left to sleep on the floor as they waited for a connecting flight to the host city.
The Confederation of African Athletics says only a small number of events scheduled for the first day of competition in Asaba in Nigeria's southern Delta state on Wednesday will go ahead, and they will be moved back from the morning to the afternoon.
The majority of the events scheduled for Day 1 will take place later in the week after the chaos at Lagos' international airport.
The CAA said there had been "organizing problems."
Moroccan high jumper Rhizlane Siba, the 2014 African champion, said she and her teammates were stuck in Lagos for three days waiting for a flight and were given little help. She said "we haven't trained for three days, and we haven't eaten properly in two days." Siba said they spent one night at a hotel, but the rest of the time at the airport.
Pictures posted on social media showed some of Africa's top athletes sleeping on the airport floor surrounded by their luggage.
The stranded athletes also included South Africa's Olympic 800-meter champion Caster Semenya and long jump world champion Luvo Manyonga. The South African team also spent three days in Lagos.
Members of Kenya's team were stranded for 48 hours and were threatening to quit the championships and go home before they finally all reached Asaba on Wednesday.
IAAF president Sebastian Coe is in Nigeria for the event, which was initially meant to be held in Lagos but was moved to Asaba.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.More >>
The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.More >>
Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific CoastMore >>
Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific CoastMore >>
Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazesMore >>
Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazesMore >>
Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to fleeMore >>
Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to fleeMore >>
Trump says he would "certainly meet" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with "no preconditions."More >>
Trump says he would "certainly meet" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with "no preconditions."More >>
Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode IslandMore >>
Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode IslandMore >>
President Trump says he would have "no problem" shutting down the federal government this year if congressional lawmakers don't agree to provide additional border security fundingMore >>
President Trump says he would have "no problem" shutting down the federal government this year if congressional lawmakers don't agree to provide additional border security fundingMore >>
President Donald Trump is endorsing Italy's handling of immigration issues as he welcomes the country's new premier to the White House for talks on trade and the militaryMore >>
President Donald Trump is endorsing Italy's handling of immigration issues as he welcomes the country's new premier to the White House for talks on trade and the militaryMore >>
The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually uncheckedMore >>
The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually uncheckedMore >>
Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White HouseMore >>
Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White HouseMore >>
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingMore >>
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingMore >>