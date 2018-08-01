Digne joins Everton from Barcelona

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) - France left back Lucas Digne has joined Everton from Barcelona as the second signing of recently hired manager Marco Silva.
Everton announced the arrival of the 25-year-old Digne on Wednesday, a little over a week before the start of the Premier League season. Brazilian winger Richarlison has also joined the club this offseason from Watford.
Digne was the back-up left back to Jordi Alba at Barcelona for the last two seasons, having previously played for Paris Saint-Germain and on loan at Roma. It means he'll be playing in his fourth country in three years.
Silva said Digne is a "high-quality player, aggressive, with good technical ability ... he is accustomed to winning. This is his mentality having captured titles in his career and having these on his resume."
Digne wasn't part of the France squad that won the World Cup last month, after being named on the standby list.
No financial details were disclosed. Digne signed a five-year deal.
Everton's first league game is at promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers on Aug. 11.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific CoastMore >>
Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific CoastMore >>
Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazesMore >>
Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazesMore >>
Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to fleeMore >>
Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to fleeMore >>
Trump says he would "certainly meet" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with "no preconditions."More >>
Trump says he would "certainly meet" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with "no preconditions."More >>
Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode IslandMore >>
Fisherman Michael Lorello was very surprised when he dragged up a net off the coast of Rhode IslandMore >>
President Trump says he would have "no problem" shutting down the federal government this year if congressional lawmakers don't agree to provide additional border security fundingMore >>
President Trump says he would have "no problem" shutting down the federal government this year if congressional lawmakers don't agree to provide additional border security fundingMore >>
President Donald Trump is endorsing Italy's handling of immigration issues as he welcomes the country's new premier to the White House for talks on trade and the militaryMore >>
President Donald Trump is endorsing Italy's handling of immigration issues as he welcomes the country's new premier to the White House for talks on trade and the militaryMore >>
The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually uncheckedMore >>
The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually uncheckedMore >>
Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White HouseMore >>
Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White HouseMore >>
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingMore >>
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingMore >>