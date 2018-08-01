Recall: Salads, wraps sold at Kroger, various grocery chains may be contaminated with parasite

Both the Illinois and Iowa departments of health say they are looking into outbreaks of an intestinal illness. Investigators suspect the cyclospora parasite as the cause.More >>
Although the U.S. Department of Agriculture said no illnesses have been reported, it's possible that some people may have been infected and don't yet realize it.More >>
Valley Innovative Services, a Pearl, Miss. establishment, is recalling approximately 130,071 pounds of meat and poultry frozen entrée products which included a non-meat ingredient (waffles) that was recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday.More >>
