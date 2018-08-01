LMPD warns of luring attempt in Norton Commons

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD officials are warning the public about at least one incident in which a child or children were nearly lured into a stranger's vehicle.

Few details were immediately available, but an LMPD spokesman said Wednesday that on Tuesday night, officers were dispatched regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 9300 block of Blazing Star Drive in Norton Commons.

The caller stated her 12-year-old daughter was walking the family dog at around 9 p.m., a block away from their residence on Featherbell Boulevard, when a white female, approximately 40 years old with long, brown hair, approached her in a newer model, small, black Lexus SUV with tinted windows.

Allegedly, the woman told the girl, "Your mother is busy and can't come pick you up," then told her to get into her vehicle. Fortunately, the child did not believe her and walked home and told her mother, LMPD reported.

Officers observed the vehicle while with the caller, but were unable to stop it when the vehicle hustled away.

The LMPD spokesman said a similar incident may have happened last week in the same neighborhood involving a man and woman in the same described vehicle.

Police officials are urging parents to talk with their children about stranger danger and the importance of calling 911 immediately, instead of posting about it on apps and social media.

