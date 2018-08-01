Man dies days after Jeffersontown officer used Taser on him

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A knife-wielding man whom police used a Taser on has died.

According to a release from the Jeffersontown Police Department, "a citizen flagged down" an officer about "a man armed with a knife" on July 19.

The officer arrived and found the man with the knife, who ignored the officer's commands to drop the weapon.

That's when the officer used the Taser to subdue the suspect, who fell and suffered injuries that required him to be taken to UofL Hospital.

That man, whose identity has not been released, has since died, according to the release from JPD on Wednesday.

The police department is investigating.

