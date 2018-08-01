Dog shot with arrow inspires possible changes to KY animal abuse laws

According to police records, on July 27 someone saw Samantha Robbins’ child in a car parked along East Court Avenue in Jeffersonville and reported it to police.More >>
According to police records, on July 27 someone saw Samantha Robbins’ child in a car parked along East Court Avenue in Jeffersonville and reported it to police.More >>
The state offered Jefferson County Public Schools a settlement to potentially avoid a heated takeover.More >>
The state offered Jefferson County Public Schools a settlement to potentially avoid a heated takeover.More >>
Animal rights advocates are seeking justice for the dog called Arrow, a name the tiny, 2-year-old Jack Russell Terrier was given after he was found with a 2-foot-long arrow piercing his body, from hip to shoulder.More >>
Animal rights advocates are seeking justice for the dog called Arrow, a name the tiny, 2-year-old Jack Russell Terrier was given after he was found with a 2-foot-long arrow piercing his body, from hip to shoulder.More >>
According to a release from the Jeffersontown Police Department, "a citizen flagged down" an officer about "a man armed with a knife" on July 19.More >>
According to a release from the Jeffersontown Police Department, "a citizen flagged down" an officer about "a man armed with a knife" on July 19.More >>
LMPD officials are warning the public about at least one incident in which a child or children were nearly lured into a stranger's vehicle.More >>
LMPD officials are warning the public about at least one incident in which a child or children were nearly lured into a stranger's vehicle.More >>