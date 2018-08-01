JCPS gets a few more days to respond to KDE settlement

A Hearing officer has been assigned for the JCPS appeal of the recommended state takeover. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - No deal as of now.

The state offered Jefferson County Public Schools a settlement to potentially avoid a heated takeover. The deadline for the offer was August 1 and now JCPS has a few more days to give the state an answer.



JCPS sent a statement on Wednesday saying, “the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has expressed an interest in settling this case. District leadership spoke with KDE and Interim Commissioner Lewis, and Dr. Lewis asked that we have an answer to them by next week.”

JCPS board members who spoke with WAVE 3 News on Wednesday said they don’t have an answer right away because a decision of this magnitude cannot be made over night. The decision would impact over 100,000 students.



Diane Porter, Chairwoman of Jefferson County Board of Education, sent a statement to WAVE 3 news regarding the decision:

“The Kentucky Department of Education hearings are scheduled to start September 10. We anticipate additional Board discussions next week. We expect to have ongoing conversations with KDE about moving forward with the best plan for educating our students.”

Interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis told WAVE 3 News the settlement offer would give the state more oversight and would include an audit in the fall of 2019 in which he would make another recommendation to whether the state should go into state assistance/state management. Lewis added that if issues are addressed the state would walk away.

