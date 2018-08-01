Trial, bond set for Jeffersonville mother charged with leaving baby in hot car

Samantha Robbins has been charged with neglect after police said she left her baby in a hot car. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville mother accused of leaving her eight-month-old daughter in a hot car appeared in court for the first time for her neglect charges on Wednesday.

According to police records, on July 27 someone saw Samantha Robbins’ child in a car parked along East Court Avenue in Jeffersonville and reported it to police.

The baby was taken to a hospital and released, according to Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull. Robbins later told police she had forgotten the child in the car.

The judge entered a “general denial,” plea on Robbins’ behalf and set her bond at $5,000. Whether or not she will be able to have contact with her child has been left up to the Department of Child Services.

Robbins’ trial by jury has been set for January 22, 2019.

