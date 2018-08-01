Report: Meyer's wife was told of abuse by Buckeyes assistant

By The Associated Press
The ex-wife of former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith says she told Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer's wife in 2015 that her husband had assaulted her, an incident Meyer said last week he was unaware of.
Courtney Smith gave an interview to Stadium and provided text messages to former ESPN reporter Brett McMurphy between her and Shelley Meyer and with the wives of other Buckeyes coaches. Courtney Smith also provided threatening texts she claims came from her ex-husband.
"Shelley said she was going to have to tell Urban," Courtney Smith told Stadium. "I said: 'That's fine, you should tell Urban.'"
Messages left with Ohio State on Wednesday were not returned.
Zach Smith was fired last week after an Ohio court granted a domestic violence protective order to Courtney Smith.
Zach Smith was charged in May with misdemeanor criminal trespass. At the time of the charge, Zach Smith's attorney said Courtney Smith had accused him of driving to her apartment after she told him they would meet elsewhere so he could drop off their son. Zach Smith pleaded not guilty last month. A hearing has been scheduled for Friday.
Zach Smith was accused of aggravated battery on his then-pregnant wife in 2009 while he was a graduate assistant on Meyer's staff at Florida. The charge was dropped because of insufficient evidence. Urban Meyer brought Smith, the grandson of late Buckeyes coach Earle Bruce, to Ohio State in 2012.
Two police reports filed in 2015 in Ohio's Powell County, after the Smiths separated in June of that year, accused Zach Smith of abuse. Charges were never filed.
At Big Ten media days, Meyer said he knew of the incident in 2009 and he and Shelley Meyer addressed it with the Smiths. Asked about the 2015 incident alleged by Courtney Smith, Meyer said:
"I can't say it didn't happen because I wasn't there. I was never told about anything and nothing ever came to light. I've never had a conversation about it. I know nothing about it. First I heard about that was last night. No, and I asked some people back at the office to call and say what happened and they came back and said they know nothing about it."
The Smiths divorced in 2016.
___
More AP college football: https://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of former President George H.W. Bush's doctor.More >>
Authorities have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of former President George H.W. Bush's doctor.More >>
A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.More >>
A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.More >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarMore >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean WarMore >>
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestMore >>
Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forestMore >>
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesMore >>
President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceriesMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking lawsMore >>
Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler PerryMore >>
Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler PerryMore >>
Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby strollerMore >>
Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby strollerMore >>
Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific CoastMore >>
Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific CoastMore >>
Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazesMore >>
Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazesMore >>
Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to fleeMore >>
Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to fleeMore >>