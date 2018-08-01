Colts lineman abruptly announces retirement at training camp

By MICHAEL MAROT

Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Jack Mewhort unexpectedly announced his retirement Wednesday.

Mewhort's decision was made public following a morning practice at training camp.

His once promising career got derailed by a series of injuries that kept him out of 11 of the Colts' last 20 games. He finished each of the last two seasons on injured reserve.

Mewhort joined the Colts as a second-round draft pick in 2014 and was projected to be a key part of protecting Andrew Luck. When healthy, Mewhort played well at left guard. The Colts re-signed him in the spring, hoping he could stay healthy and could provide solid depth at multiple positions along the offensive line.

