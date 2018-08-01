Governor joins push for Indiana hate crime law - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Governor joins push for Indiana hate crime law

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is now joining the call to pass a hate crime law in the Hoosier state. 

The move comes just days after anti-Semitic graffiti was spray painted on a synagogue in Carmel. The vandalism has united the Carmel community and much of the state who are urging lawmakers to pass a bill against hate crimes. 

State Representative Ed Clere (District 72/New Albany) says the debate over including LGBT protections often is why the bill fails, but Clere says the time has come to pass a law that protects everyone.

"But I hope the growing need for hate crimes legislation will overcome the opposition and allow us to move forward," Clere said. "It's important and it's time."

Indiana is currently one of just five states in the U.S. without a hate crime law. 

