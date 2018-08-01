Positively WAVE: LMPD officer hoops it up with some South Louisville teens

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Need a reason to smile today?

We always love it when we can tell positive, local, stories at WAVE 3 News, and this one’s a treat.

Last week, Facebook user Jamie Shelton posted the video below, and the Louisville Metro Police Department shared it:

The video shows LMPD officer "Q," as his Mother Rae Marshall calls him on Facebook, pull up to a house in South Louisville, and sit on the hood of his car.

He takes his vest off, walks over to a group of teenage boys, shakes their hands, and starts playing a game of pickup basketball with them. In the video, you see him wait for the rebound, look to pass the ball, but ends up taking a fadeaway jumper on his own.

Comments are pouring in, preaching the importance of a positive relationship between police and the community. Kim Nardi commented, saying “I love this. Talk is cheap, actions speak volumes. This lets people know police are people too…not out to get you, out to protect and serve.”

Added Steven Simmons: “this is community engagement at its best, it doesn't always have to be bad.”

And back to Ms. Rae Marshall, the officer's Mother, who left her mark, too, posting, “my son, my hero, thanks for the support officer Q," followed by #LMPD, and #proudpolicemom.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.