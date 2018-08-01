Groups call for feds to look at Ohio State abuse response - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Groups call for feds to look at Ohio State abuse response

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Advocacy groups are calling for the U.S. Department of Education to investigate how Ohio State University responded to a late doctor's alleged sexual misconduct against male athletes and other students over two decades.

In a letter Wednesday, the National Women's Law Center argues Ohio State failed to address Richard Strauss' behavior and violated federal Title IX law. The letter notes allegations of recurrent sexual misconduct by doctors at Michigan State University and the University of Southern California led to reviews by the department's Office for Civil Rights.

The letter's 36 co-signers include a legal group representing some of the men suing Ohio State over alleged abuse by Strauss, who retired in 1998.

Ohio State says how officials responded during Strauss' tenure is a key focus of an ongoing, independent investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Closest thing to war': Bulldozer drivers face fire dangers

    'Closest thing to war': Bulldozer drivers face fire dangers

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-08-01 18:51:09 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-08-01 22:46:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...
    This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.More >>
    This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.More >>

  • Advocates say immigrant child died after leaving ICE custody

    Advocates say immigrant child died after leaving ICE custody

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 6:13 PM EDT2018-08-01 22:13:11 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-08-01 22:46:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - This June 30, 2015 file photo shows a sign at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. A report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enfo...(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - This June 30, 2015 file photo shows a sign at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. A report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enfo...
    Immigration advocates are expressing concerns about a report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas.More >>
    Immigration advocates are expressing concerns about a report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas.More >>

  • Indictment: Bribes behind Qatari plane's UN parking spot

    Indictment: Bribes behind Qatari plane's UN parking spot

    A New York airport supervisor is accused of taking bribes and breaking security rules to let Qatar and other countries park their planes overnight during the U.N. General Assembly.More >>
    A New York airport supervisor is accused of taking bribes and breaking security rules to let Qatar and other countries park their planes overnight during the U.N. General Assembly.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly