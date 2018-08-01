JCPS reaches tentative agreement with teachers union on new contract

A list of all colleges offering online courses in Kentucky.

Find your area school system on the internet.

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

The new five year contract must still be voted on by the school board and union. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public School district reached a tentative agreement with the Jefferson County Teachers Association for a new contract with teachers.

The five-year agreement is tentative until it can be voted on by the school board and union, Brent McKim, the president of JCTA, confirmed.

Details of the contract have not been released. This story will be updated to include them.

The school board meets Tuesday, Aug. 7. The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 15.

