New JCPS teachers' union contract focuses on smaller class sizes, help for low-performing schools

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

The new five year contract must still be voted on by the school board and union. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public School district reached a tentative agreement with the Jefferson County Teachers Association for a new contract with teachers in the union.

Some of the changes in the agreement were stated as a response to the state management audit.

The document specifies everything from compensation and benefits to who sets the school calendar. There is a 0.5% raise for all JCPS teachers in the contract.

>> READ: Proposed JCTA contract

Also included in the contract is a limit on the number of children per classroom. General class sizes for all levels cannot go above 31, except for PE, choral and instrumental music classes. Class sizes for elementary schools are kept smaller than high schools. Read the full breakdown starting on page 34 of the contract (linked above).

Some, who have been critical of JCPS in the past, said things like class size reduction are a move in the right direction, but there's still a lot of work to do.

"You can reduce this class size," attorney Teddy Gordon said. "Everybody knows, the lower class size you have, the stronger teacher you have the better results you have, that's a given."

Part of the contract addresses priority schools, which are identified as low performing and referred to as Level 2 and 3 schools in the contract (see page 86).

The document states teachers who choose to work at priority schools will get extra benefits "to better address staffing needs and promote student success."

Teachers at those schools receive a stipend of $400, four times a year. Teachers get an additional $100 for every five years they spend at the Level 2 or 3 schools.

There is an additional stipend available to teachers with eight plus years of experience who choose to transfer to a Level 2 or Level 3 school and remain there for two years.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Papa John's founder: I should be back as chain's public face

+ Indiana father didn't call 911 after child's meth overdose, police say

+ Unclaimed Funds: Does the state of Kentucky owe you money?

"In the past, they said there just wasn't money to do it," Brent McKim, the president of JCTA, said. "So, I think it's a matter of the district making it a priority with us to fund these initiatives to get people to really consider our struggling schools."

Also, Level 2 and 3 schools will also have five more days of professional development for teachers than other schools in the district.

Former Mill Creek Elementary School principal Faye Owens said the idea to provide incentives is a good one, but the focus should be on finding teachers driven to work at under-performing schools who are motivated by the unique challenges those schools bring.

"It's like a calling," Owens said. "Money can't buy that. I hope that all those teachers who have been working in those schools and are effective will get the benefit of being there."

The five-year agreement is tentative until it can be voted on by the school board and union, McKim confirmed. But he hopes it passes. He said he's heard mostly positive feedback from teachers.

>> More JCPS news on wave3.com

"The 5-year agreement that we have negotiated with JCPS reflects that students are our top priority while ensuring that educators have the support and resources they need to remain in the classroom," McKim said in an email to WAVE 3 News.

The school board meets Tuesday, Aug. 7, when a vote on the contract will happen.

The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 15.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.