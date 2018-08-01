Dog park opening in Charlestown

The space is on the west side of Spring Street. (Source: Brooke McAfee, News and Tribune)

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - A great new spot for both humans and canines is about to open in Charlestown.

The city has been working on the new dog park throughout the summer on the $125,000 project.

According to our partners at the News and Tribune, the park will be split into two sections - one for dogs over 30 pounds and another for dogs under 30 pounds.

The space is on the west side of Spring Street, across from Greenway Park, and features walking paths, seating areas and exercise equipment for dogs, according to the News and Tribune.

An official opening date has not been set.

