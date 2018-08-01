3 hurt in ambulance crash with van in West Buechel

LMEMS said the ambulance did have its lights and sirens on at the time of the crash. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro EMS ambulance collided with a van in a Louisville intersection on Wednesday night, injuring three people.

It happened as the ambulance was responding to a call around 7:45 p.m. near Bardstown Road and Hikes Lane in West Buechel.

The ambulance did have its lights and sirens activated, Mitchell Burmeister, LMEMS spokesman, said.

One EMT and two people in the van were taken to University Hospital. All of them suffered minor injuries and are expected to be okay, Burmeister said.

Another ambulance was dispatched to the original call for help.

Officials are not yet sure what caused the crash.

