Hall of Famer Chipper Jones suits up in Bluegrass World Series at Louisville Slugger Field

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Chipper Jones has a broken finger, a wife about to have a baby, and he's moving this week. Give the Hall of Famer credit, he still showed up for the "Chipper Jones Hall of Fame Game" at Louisville Slugger Field as part of the Bluegrass World Series.

"It's been a whirlwind week," Jones said. "I had the Hall of Fame from Wednesday to Monday, and that was something else, just getting to rub elbows with the members who are already there is enough for me, much less the honor of being inducted with them, it's off the charts."

That would normally be enough to headline a week.

"Along with our seventh boy on the way, you know we can't do it easy, we're moving the next four days to a new house, so yeah, I got a lot going on," Jones said.

He went 0-2 with a walk and a run scored in a 15-2 win for the Louisville Stars over the Hattiesburg Black Sox.

Jones returned home immediately after the game.

"Adding to the family comes first. I've got my phone on me and if she goes into labor I'll be, I'll be gone, so I'm flying back after tonight anyway, I don't want to leave her alone overnight. She was due, you know, Monday, so she's a little past due," he said.

The Louisville Stars will be back in action on Friday night at 7 p.m. against FCSL Futures.

The consolation game is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. with the championship game Saturday night at 6 p.m.



