Cats preparing for trip to the Bahamas

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) Football season is around the corner, but basketballs are bouncing in the Craft Center as the University of Kentucky men's basketball team prepares for a trip to the Bahamas. "I've already told them we're going to make mistakes. I said "are we really going to be an executing team when we go down to the Bahamas?" They said no. Can't be. We haven't been together long enough," said head coach, John Calipari.

It's a chance for the team to bond, and for their hall of fame coach to experiment. "I think it's another step for us coming together as a team, and just doing what we do best," said freshman, Keldon Johnson. "There's some things that we'll do defensively that we have not done here in the past. I just want to try it. There's some things offensively that we're going to try that we really haven't done much in the past, but I want to try it. I may like it, I may not," said Calipari.

For most schools, a sophomore is considered kind of experienced, but not here in Lexington. A second year player is pretty much a wiley vet, which is why sophomore, PJ Washington will be counted on for much of this team's leadership. "This year I know exactly what coach wants me to do. I know exactly what the team needs me to do. So, I've just been doing that a lot in practice. Trying to be there for my teammates," said Washington.

Washington tested the NBA waters...but decided to return to campus...giving another young Kentucky team needed experience. "I feel like I'm a lot older than everybody here, but I'm really just a year older than all the young guys. It's just great to see these young guys excited to be here," said Washington. "He's kind of like that big brother figure. He gives us advice on things we're going to encounter later on," said Johnson.



Copyright 2018 WAVE News <http://www.wave3.com/>. All rights reserved.

