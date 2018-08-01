Family-operated business in Westport picking up the pieces after massive fire

A recent fire caused about half a million dollars in damage to a local business serving hundreds of customers in Jefferson and Oldham Counties.More >>
A recent fire caused about half a million dollars in damage to a local business serving hundreds of customers in Jefferson and Oldham Counties.More >>
If you're a baseball fan, this is your week to be in Louisville.More >>
If you're a baseball fan, this is your week to be in Louisville.More >>
It happened as the ambulance was responding to a call around 7:45 p.m. near Bardstown Road and Hikes Lane.More >>
It happened as the ambulance was responding to a call around 7:45 p.m. near Bardstown Road and Hikes Lane.More >>
An official opening date has not been set.More >>
An official opening date has not been set.More >>
The state offered Jefferson County Public Schools a settlement to potentially avoid a heated takeover.More >>
The state offered Jefferson County Public Schools a settlement to potentially avoid a heated takeover.More >>