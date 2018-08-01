Family-operated business in Westport picking up the pieces after massive fire

While insurance covered some of the damage, they need support from the community to rebuild. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

WESTPORT, KY (WAVE) - A recent fire caused about half a million dollars in damage to a local business serving hundreds of customers in Jefferson and Oldham Counties.

The owners of Westport Custom Cabinets said some of the items destroyed were irreplaceable.

"It's very difficult to see because it is a building that I helped build with my brother growing up," Matt Cooper said.

Cooper and his father own Westport Custom Cabinets. The business has been operating off West Highway 524 for 43 years.

"Because of the big box stores and imported product we are a dying breed," Cooper said. "Since we offer a local handmade product we had a lot of lumber that was sourced locally."

The Westport Fire Department said the damage was so bad they are still investigating the cause. Originally they thought lightning caused the fire, but that was ruled out.

Officials do not believe arson is a possibility.

"Doing this from 1975 we had wood from projects and auctions; and machinery that is irreplaceable because it's hard to find these days," Cooper said.

Around half a million dollars worth of inventory and tools are now piles of burnt debris.

The property used to have two tall wooden barns. The fire in July burned one to the ground and spread to the other. Even surrounding vehicles were scorched in the flames.

The Coopers insurance isn't covering all of the damage.

They set up a GoFundMe to help recover some of the cost. Click here to contribute.

So far through community support they have raised $10,000 and started to rebuild one of the barns.

"Hopefully this makes up some of the difference to get us back into running business," Cooper said.

