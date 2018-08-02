Pampers prices are going up

(WAVE) - Families with babies and toddlers know how expensive diapers can be. And one brand is about to get even more expensive in the coming months.

Procter and Gamble, the Cincinnati-based parent company of Pampers, says the cost will be going up about 4 percent, although in some cases it will depend on what kind of diaper you buy, and where you buy them. P&G says the cost hike is due to a rise in material and transportation costs. New prices are expected to start between October and the end of the year.

And diapers aren't the only P&G product that may cost you more. Consumers may see a 5-percent hike on Bounty paper towels, Charmin toilet paper and Puffs tissue.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.