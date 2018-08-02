MacCoins are available starting today

(WAVE) - If you love Big Macs, -- and who doesn't? -- today is a big day.

Starting at lunch time, you can start collecting MacCoins.

The coins are to celebrate the Big Mac's 50th birthday. All you have to do is buy a Big Mac. You'll be given a MacCoin that you can exchange for another Big Mac, starting Friday.

There are five different versions of the MacCoins, each one representing a decade of the Big Mac.

The ‘70s - flower power

The ‘80s - pop art

The ‘90s - bold, abstract shapes

The early ‘00s - technology

The ‘10s MacCoin - the evolution of communication

More than 6.2 million MacCoins will be distributed in more than 50 countries while supplies last. They'll be valid through the end of the year. (Hope they make enough, to avoid another szechuan sauce situation.)

