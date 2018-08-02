MacCoins are available starting today

(WAVE) - If you love Big Macs, -- and who doesn't? -- today is a big day.
Starting at lunch time, you can start collecting MacCoins.
The coins are to celebrate the Big Mac's 50th birthday. All you have to do is buy a Big Mac. You'll be given a MacCoin that you can exchange for another Big Mac, starting Friday.
There are five different versions of the MacCoins, each one representing a decade of the Big Mac.
More than 6.2 million MacCoins will be distributed in more than 50 countries while supplies last. They'll be valid through the end of the year. (Hope they make enough, to avoid another szechuan sauce situation.)
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.