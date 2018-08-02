JLo wears thigh-high jean-boots and everybody is confused

(WAVE) - Jennifer Lopez is always stylish. She always looks like a million bucks. But her latest look has just confused the entire internet.

JLo stepped out earlier this week wearing thigh-high jean-boots from Versace, and people just can't deal.

Very important question of the day: Is #JLo wearing boots or jeans? ??

I don’t understand this fashion ?? pic.twitter.com/vUBCme80HB — Santosh Chakor (@sanchakor) August 1, 2018

Jlo replaces denim jeans with denim boots.

I am sorry but I don't get this type of fashion. It looks like as if her pants are falling.@jlo #denim #denimboots #boots #jlo… https://t.co/x4LXoG476I — Yumna Arshad (@YumnayTweets) August 1, 2018

So, are you fashion forward enough to handle the jean-boots?

