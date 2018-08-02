JLo wears thigh-high jean-boots and everybody is confused - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

JLo wears thigh-high jean-boots and everybody is confused

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
(WAVE) - Jennifer Lopez is always stylish. She always looks like a million bucks. But her latest look has just confused the entire internet. 

JLo stepped out earlier this week wearing thigh-high jean-boots from Versace, and people just can't deal. 

So, are you fashion forward enough to handle the jean-boots? 

