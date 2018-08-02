Man shoved 10 steaks down his pants, fled NC Walmart on moped

When two employees tried to stop the robbery, they were attacked and pepper sprayed.

When two employees tried to stop the robbery, they were attacked and pepper sprayed.

The steaks were found in the suspect's pants legs and crotch area, according to a captain with the sheriff's department. (Source: Nash County Sheriff's Department/Facebook)

The allegedly stolen ribeye steaks were worth more than $150, according to deputies. (Source: Nash County Sheriff's Department/Facebook)

NASHVILLE, NC (RNN) – An alleged steak thief was issued a citation after deputies say they pulled him over and found more than $150 worth of steaks in his pants.

Captain Carlos Ricks with the Nash County Sheriff’s Department says the man stole 10 ribeye steaks from a Nashville, NC, Walmart Monday, according to WNCN.

The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Keith Jordan by WTVD.

When the captain saw Jordan riding a moped, he pulled him over – in spite of the pouring rain.

Ricks told WNCN Jordan handed over two packs of steak, which were stuck in the front of his pants.

But when the captain went to arrest the suspect, another deputy noticed something strange. It turned out Jordan hadn’t returned everything.

"He noticed a large bulge in the bottom of his pants," Ricks told WNCN. "We uncuffed him and allowed him to get them out."

Jordan took 10 steaks, worth more than $150, out of his pants legs and crotch area, Ricks said.

Deputies posted photos on Facebook of Jordan and the allegedly stolen steaks. They noted the suspect would have "no steak dinner tonight."

A police report states Jordan claimed he was too poor to pay for the food and wanted to have a cookout, WTVD reports. He said he planned to sell the rest of the steaks.

Ricks said that many people steal meat to sell for drugs, according to WNCN.

"Meat's a quick sell. It just needs to be a reminder to people who buy this meat off the street: you don't know where it came from because a lot of this was in the crotch of his pants," he said.

Ricks told WNCN Jordan was issued a citation. He is charged with second-degree trespassing, according to WTVD.

