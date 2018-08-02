Lamar Jackson to make NFL preseason debut on WAVE 3 News tonight

Lamar Jackson speaks to media at the 2017 Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

(WAVE) - UofL football fans can watch their Heisman hero play in his first NFL game Thursday night.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens take on the Chicago Bears in the NFL Hall of Fame game on WAVE 3 News. Coverage from Canton, Ohio, begins at 8 p.m.

With the Ravens' Joe Flacco still arguably in his prime, Jackson, who won the 2016 Heisman Trophy as a sophomore at Louisville, isn't expected to compete for the starting quarterback job.

But starters typically don't play very long in the first preseason game; in fact, Flacco might not even play at all. Veteran Robert Griffin III is expected to get the start, but following him, Jackson should get a fair amount of reps, perhaps two quarters' worth.

Jackson was picked 32nd -- the last selection of the first round -- of April's NFL Draft. His four-year deal is said to be the in the $9.5 million range, on top of a nearly $5 million signing bonus.

Jackson and Griffin will compete for the backup job in Baltimore behind Flacco.

