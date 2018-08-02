Wie withdraws from Women's British Open with hand injury - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Wie withdraws from Women's British Open with hand injury

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England (AP) - Michelle Wie has withdrawn from the Women's British Open midway through her first round because of a hand injury.

The American golfer was 7 over after 12 holes at Royal Lytham on Thursday when she quit.

Wie, who is ranked No. 18, says in a post on Twitter she "gave it all" but "couldn't handle the pain any longer."

Wie said she has been playing through pain all year, and that she would be taking some time off so her hand could fully recover.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

