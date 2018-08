NFL on NBC: Your 2018 television schedule

(WAVE) - Take a look at the list of NFL games scheduled to be broadcast on WAVE 3 News and NBC throughout the 2018 season:

Preseason Week 1

Thu Aug 2 8p: Chicago vs. Baltimore (at Canton, Ohio)

Preseason Week 3

Sun Aug 26 8p: Arizona at Dallas

Week 1

Thu Sept 6 8:20p: Atlanta at Philadelphia

Sun Sept 9 8:20p: Chicago at Green Bay

Week 2

Sun Sept 16 8:20p New York Giants at Dallas

Week 3

Sun Sept 23 8:20p: New England at Detroit

Week 4

Sun Sept 30 8:20p: Baltimore at Pittsburgh

Week 5

Sun Oct 7 8:20p: Dallas at Houston

Week 6

Sun Oct 14 8:20p: Kansas City at New England

Week 7

Sun Oct 21 8:20p: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco

Week 8

Sun Oct 28 8:20p: New Orleans at Minnesota

Week 9

Sun Nov 4 8:20p: Green Bay at New England

Week 10

Sun Nov 11 8:20p: Dallas at Philadelphia

Week 11

Sun Nov 18 8:20p: Pittsburgh at Jacksonville

Week 12

Thu Nov 22 8:20p: Atlanta at New Orleans

Sun Nov 25 8:20p: Green Bay at Minnesota

Week 13

Sun Dec 2 8:20p: San Francisco at Seattle

Week 14

Sun Dec 9 8:20p: Pittsburgh at Oakland

Week 15

Sun Dec 16 8:20p: Philadelphia at Los Angeles Rams

Week 16

Sun Dec 23 8:20p: Kansas City at Seattle

Week 17

Sun Dec 30 8:20p: TBD

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.