Police: Suspect was going to pay minor $60 for sex

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly arranging to meet a minor for sex.

Wesley E. Holt, 35, used a website to meet who he thought was a person under age 18, according to his arrest report. Last month, he made plans to meet the juvenile, who he had agreed to pay $60 for sex.

His arrest report also said that he "asked if he needed condoms."

On July 13, instead of meeting a teen, Holt met an undercover officer, and he was arrested.

Holt is charged with promoting human trafficking and using an electronic communication system to procure a minor for sex.

He's being held on $20,000 bond.

